Kochi metro’s feeder network app to be launched shortly

May 27, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - KOCHI

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) will launch a dedicated ride-hiring app shortly to integrate the metro’s feeder network comprising autorickshaws and buses.

It is aimed at improving the daily average footfall in the metro to over 1 lakh by seamlessly integrating the metro with the feeder network. It will in turn bring about first- and last-mile connectivity for commuters to and from metro stations, sources said.

The app will also catalyse augmenting of the feeder network which is yet to take off in a big way, although it is six years since the metro was commissioned. At present, a fleet of five e-buses of Kleen Smart Bus Limited (KSBL) and a few KSRTC buses operate feeder trips from metro stations to towns in the suburbs, apart from electric and other autos. The app is expected to provide a reliable fleet of GPS-installed feeder autos which charge government-fixed fare.

The metro agency had roped in the same firm that readied AuSa – a ride-hiring app for the Ernakulam Jilla Auto Drivers’ Cooperative Society(EJADCS) — to prepare the app for its feeder network.

Sources in EJADCS said electric and other autos had begun operating feeder services from metro stations and Water Metro terminals over a month ago. “Drivers are being trained in the technical aspects of the app. Trial runs are under way, while passengers can scan a QR code and travel in autos which will form part of the feeder network. It is a win-win situation since commuters need to pay only the government-fixed fare, while drivers are assured of trips without having to run ‘dead kilometres’,” they added.

In addition, commuters get an online summary and bill for their trip using which the auto and driver can be traced, including to retrieve lost goods. Approximately 1.5 times of the approved fare in the Kochi Corporation area is levied for trips beyond city limits. Service charge will be nominal and less than 3%. An added advantage would be that there would not be surge fee unlike many other popular ride-hiring apps, the sources said.