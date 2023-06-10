Kochi metro’s electric feeder buses shrink from eight to three

June 10, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - KOCHI

A full-fledged feeder network of buses and autorickshaws from metro stations remains elusive even as the Kochi metro is gearing up to celebrate its sixth anniversary on June 17 and efforts being made to consistently improve daily patronage to over 1 lakh commuters.

Even worse, the number of electric buses that operated dedicated feeder trips from metro stations to towns in the suburbs fell from eight to three during the past week. This has resulted in the e-bus-feeder network within the city grinding to a halt, while their operation is limited to just three of those buses operating from Aluva to the international airport, reliable sources said.

Inadequate or non-existing feeder services from the 24 metro stations in the 27-km Aluva-SN Junction corridor and the subsequent lack of first- and last-mile connectivity had been cited as among the reasons for commuter patronage in metro trains not improving as expected.

The eight e-buses had been taken on wet lease from a fleet operator based outside the State. With five of the buses being withdrawn from service, Kleen Smart Bus Limited (KSBL), the agency that operated them, informed regular commuters through its WhatsApp groups. KSBL was operating them after installing GPS, CCTV, passenger information system, and electronic/QR code ticketing.

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) had said that it would augment the fleet of e-buses and e-autos from metro stations to woo people from suburban towns and areas located away from the metro corridor, who depended mostly on cars and two-wheelers for commute. The number of e-autos too is yet to attain the desirable level.

Responding to reports of the few existing feeder buses being withdrawn when the KSRTC introduced e-buses for intra-city operations in Kochi, metro sources said there was no plan to withdraw their service. The recently launched (on a pilot basis) dedicated ride-hiring app ‘OneDi’ — to integrate the metro’s feeder network comprising autorickshaws and buses — is expected to improve footfall in the metro, they added.

The metro agency had earlier this year sought 30 buses from the KSRTC to operate on feeder routes from metro stations. Sources in the KSRTC said there was no official communication from its head office regarding the roll-out of electric city buses as in Thiruvananthapuram.

“Priority is being given to the State capital, following which around a dozen buses which were procured using the Centre’s urban mobility funds will be introduced in Kochi in another two months. Charging stations will have to be set up and potential routes identified, before that,” they added.

