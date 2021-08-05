Kochi metro’s airport extension could be a metro-lite system

KOCHI

05 August 2021 20:31 IST

The facility can be readied at less than half the capital expense of a conventional metro

The Centre’s approval for the Kochi metro’s second-phase extension to Kakkanad (Infopark) is in the “final stage”. But a metro-lite network is more probable for the third-phase extension mooted from the metro’s Aluva terminal station to the international airport at Nedumbassery in Ernakulam district, participants said at the director board meeting of Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) held online on Thursday.

Metro-lite system is preferred worldwide, especially in European cities, since it can be readied at less than half the capital expense of a conventional metro. They can be ‘at grade’ (at the ground level, like a tramway) or even elevated, but with a much lighter viaduct than the metro, official sources said.

The Centre is non-committal about sanctioning a conventional metro, although the district administration said land acquisition for the Kakkanad extension would be completed by December.

Advertising

Advertising

Water Metro

The participants also took stock of the progress of efforts that are on to ensure sound integration of the hybrid system, in which the ferries will source power from lithium-titanate-oxide (LTO) batteries and, if need arises, from a diesel-powered generator on board. The first ferry built by the Cochin Shipyard is expected to get the mandatory certificates in a few days, following which it will begin commercial service on the Vyttila-Kakkanad route.

Discounted fare

Taking into account concerns among the public that the Water Metro’s minimum fare of ₹20 and the per-km fare of ₹4 are exorbitant, the KMRL managing director (who also happens to be the MD of Kochi Water Metro Limited) has been authorised to announce discounted fares, depending on demand.

The board members further discussed ways to operate the ferries, if needed, through inland waterways that pass through Ernakulam district. This can be done if indigenous hydrogen fuel cells are readied, depending on which ferries can operate 500 km or even longer. Hydrogen, which is non-polluting and can be sourced from the coastal belt, is emerging as the cleanest source of energy.

It was also decided to reach out to bus, autorickshaw, taxi car, and other stakeholders so that multiple mobility apps could be brought under KMRL’s Kochi-1 app. This will enhance patronage for the metro and other modes of transport.