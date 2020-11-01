Kochi Metropolitan Transport Authority inaugurated

KMTA to streamline different commuting modes in city

The Kochi Metropolitan Transport Authority (KMTA), the first authority of its kind in India to integrate, plan and regulate different commuting modes, took effect on Sunday, over a year after the State Legislative Assembly approved the Act on the basis of which it would function.

The authority, chaired by the Transport Minister and having the Transport Secretary as its vice chairman, would bring under one umbrella agencies like the MVD, the Kochi Corporation, and town and urban transport planners. The KMRL had readied draft rules of the KMTA, which was vetted and improved upon by a select committee that was constituted for the purpose.

Inaugurating the authority on Sunday afternoon, Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran said that it had been vested with tremendous powers to streamline and optimise different modes of public transport. “Much progress has been made in preparatory works like arraying private buses in the region under seven companies, autorickshaws under a cooperative society and in readying a comprehensive mobility plan. A common command and control centre under CSML has already been readied, while AuSa, a prepaid app for autos, is becoming popular. These efforts won twin recognitions from the Ministry of Urban Affairs,” he said.

Urban mobility

The architect of National Urban Development Policy, O.P. Agarwal, who as an urban transport expert is member of KMTA, spoke of how Kochi’s journey in constituting an MTA had been unique, since most global cities are struggling to formulate one. “The focus must now shift to effective functioning of the authority, in ushering in fast, sustainable and cost-effective modes of commute, aspects that are at the core of urban mobility. It is not the number of public transport vehicles that matter, but how many commuters use them,” Mr. Agarwal said.

Mayor Soumini Jain, yet another member of the authority, highlighted the urgent need to control greenhouse gas emissions from automobiles and other sources. “The KMTA must strive to ensure safe, reliable and comfortable travel in the region,” said M. Swaraj, MLA, who was nominated as member of KMTA.

The other members of KMTA are secretaries of LSG and Finance Departments; Transport Commissioner; District Collector; City Police Commissioner; Chief Town Planner; Deputy Transport Commissioner; Ravi Raman, Urban Transport Planner; former Mayor K.J. Sohan; and John Mathew, a lawyer.

The inauguration of the long-pending KMTA had been included in the State government’s 100-day programme since fast and safe transportation was hitherto a major hurdle in Kerala, where urbanisation is taking place at breakneck speed. The COVID situation has made matters worse, since commuters rely more on private vehicles, worsening congestion on roads and highways.