Kochi metro trial run to Thripunithura to begin today

December 06, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - KOCHI

The trial run of the Kochi metro along the 1.18-km stretch between S.N. Junction station and Thripunithura station, which is in the final stages of construction, will begin on December 7, Thursday, at 11.30 p.m.

Once the stretch gets commissioned, it will mark the culmination of the first phase of the Kochi metro operations. A press note from Kochi Metro Rail Ltd. (KMRL) said the construction of the Thripunithura metro station and that of the viaduct was complete. Signalling, telecom and traction works are also over. These will also be put to trial before commissioning.

The construction of the Thripunithura metro station gained momentum with the Railways too making available its land for the same. This is the first stretch of the Kochi metro to use open web girder technology. Once the first phase is over, there will be 25 stations between Aluva and Thripunithura covering a distance of 28.125 km.

The sprawling Thripunithura metro terminal has an area of 1.35 lakh sq ft and a total of 40,000 sq ft is earmarked as commercial space for projects aimed at generating non-ticketing revenue.