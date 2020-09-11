Kochi metro trains to increase peak-hour frequency

Kochi

Trains to operate every seven minutes

The frequency of Kochi metro trains during peak hours has been increased from a train every 10 minutes to one every seven minutes, from Monday.

This is for the benefit of people going to work. Trains will thus operate every seven minutes from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Trains will operate every 10 minutes from 7 a.m. to 8.30 a.m., from 11.30 a.m. to 12 noon and from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. They will operate every 20 minutes from 12 noon to 2 p.m.

“The decision is to help mainly office-goers. We have been monitoring the situation since the resumption of metro services. We will run more trains, if needed, to avoid congestion,” said Alkesh Kumar Sharma, managing director, Kochi Metro Rail Limited.

The Kochi metro has also decided to maintain a frequency of 10 minutes throughout the day on Sunday (September 13) from 8 a.m., for NEET aspirants and their parents.