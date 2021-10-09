Kochi metro trains to increase frequency

Kochi metro will operate trains at a frequency of one every seven-and-a-half minutes during peak hours from Monday to Saturday, considering the gradual increase in ridership following lockdown relaxations.

A train will operate every nine minutes during non-peak hours. The metro recorded its highest ridership of 33,000 passengers post-lockdown on October 4.

Considering the increase in demand, especially during early morning hours, trains will start operating from 6 a.m., instead of 7 a.m., from Monday to Saturday, Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) informed.