Kochi

Kochi metro trains to increase frequency

Kochi metro will operate trains at a frequency of one every seven-and-a-half minutes during peak hours from Monday to Saturday, considering the gradual increase in ridership following lockdown relaxations.

A train will operate every nine minutes during non-peak hours. The metro recorded its highest ridership of 33,000 passengers post-lockdown on October 4.

Considering the increase in demand, especially during early morning hours, trains will start operating from 6 a.m., instead of 7 a.m., from Monday to Saturday, Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) informed.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 9, 2021 6:22:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/kochi-metro-trains-to-increase-frequency/article36915027.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY