Kochi Metro trains to commute faster from today

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has decided to increase the speed of trains along the Maharajas Groung-Thykoodam stretch. The decision was made after Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety accorded sanction for KMRL.

At present the trains run at 25 kmph in the new section. The maximum achievable speed of a metro train is 80 kmph and at stations the speed limit is 50 kmph.

"We are excited to run the train at maximum speed in the new stretch. This is a gift for the people of Kochi. Now people can save both money and time." said KMRL MD Alkesh Kumar Sharma. "Now one can travel from Aluva to Thykoodam in just 44 minutes without any hassles." Earlier it was 53 minutes.

The increase in speed would help the headway in Maharaja- Thykoodam section. The frequency of trains will be improved from 14 minutes to 7 minutes.

K.A. Manoharan, Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety, KMRL and Commissioner of Railway Safety Southern Circle, Bengaluru under the Ministry of Civil Aviation conducted the inspection on September 30th and 1st October. KMRL opened the new 5.50 km stretch on September 4th.