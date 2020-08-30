Kochi metro to resume service from September 7

KOCHI

30 August 2020 00:56 IST

Trains to operate AC between 25 and 26 degrees Celsius as part of safety protocol

The Kochi metro will resume service from September 7 in a phased manner as part of Unlock-4 guidelines issued by the Centre binding on areas outside containment zones.

Unlock 4 will take effect on September 1. Based on this, the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs will issue standard operating procedures (SOPs) binding on metro rail systems in the country, metro sources said. Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) had recently rolled out a new protocol to ensure safety of passengers.

As part of the protocol, trains will operate air conditioning between 25 and 26 degrees Celsius, while they will halt at each station for 20 seconds for fresh air to circulate within the compartments. They will also be stationed at the terminal stations — Aluva and Pettah — for five minutes with all doors open. All this is apart from measures to disinfect trains after each trip. The trains will initially operate every 20 minutes.

KMRL has also taken measures with regard to sanitisation and physical distancing, among a host of other precautions.

Ro ro service

The Fort Kochi-Vypeen roll-on roll-off (ro-ro) service of the Kochi Corporation resumed on Friday, following lifting of containment zone regulations in Fort Kochi, bringing relief to commuters who relied on this easy, cost-effective service to commute between the two densely populated locales.

Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC), entrusted with operating the service, has exhorted commuters to abide by physical distancing norms.