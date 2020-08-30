Kochi metro to resume service from September 7

The Kochi metro will resume service from September 7 in a phased manner as part of Unlock-4 guidelines issued by the Centre binding on areas outside containment zones.
Unlock 4 will take effect on September 1. Based on this, the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs will issue standard operating procedures (SOPs) binding on metro rail systems in the country, metro sources said. Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) had recently rolled out a new protocol to ensure safety of passengers.
As part of the protocol, trains will operate air conditioning between 25 and 26 degrees Celsius, while they will halt at each station for 20 seconds for fresh air to circulate within the compartments. They will also be stationed at the terminal stations — Aluva and Pettah — for five minutes with all doors open. All this is apart from measures to disinfect trains after each trip. The trains will initially operate every 20 minutes.
KMRL has also taken measures with regard to sanitisation and physical distancing, among a host of other precautions.
Ro ro service
The Fort Kochi-Vypeen roll-on roll-off (ro-ro) service of the Kochi Corporation resumed on Friday, following lifting of containment zone regulations in Fort Kochi, bringing relief to commuters who relied on this easy, cost-effective service to commute between the two densely populated locales.
Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC), entrusted with operating the service, has exhorted commuters to abide by physical distancing norms.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath