Kochi metro to reduce fares

Kochi

22 September 2021 19:07 IST

Move following survey held among Kochiites

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has decided to bring down the fares after 77% of the people who participated in a survey conducted by the metro agency felt that the fares should be brought down to attract more commuters. The fares are being reduced to attract more people, said KMRL managing director Loknath Behera at a press conference here on Wednesday.

KMRL has not decided on the rates or the time when the new fares will come into effect.

KMRL conducted the survey among 11,191 people of whom 79% were in the age group between 20 and 60 years. There were 50.78% in the 20 to 40 category and 27.86% in the 40 to 60 years category. Sixty-three per cent of the people, who participated in the survey, were not metro riders and only 37% were metro users.

Those who participated in the survey were interested in knowing more about Kochi metro’s operations. The survey also revealed that there were many people who did not know that the metro rail services were still on.

Some participants complained about difficulties in reaching metro rail stations as well as reaching their destinations after getting out of the stations.

An opinion that came out of the survey was that people from low-income groups, students, senior citizens, those facing physical or mental challenges should be offered concession. Another demand among those surveyed was that passes should be issued for days, weeks and months. There was a suggestion to improve services under the Kochi One card.

More discounts could be offered during the period between 11 a.m. and 4.30 p.m. as this is the lean period of metro riders, the survey results showed. Opinion from Kochi metro rail officials was also sought during the survey. They suggested that concessions could be extended during festivals and holidays. There could also be special packages for corporate workers and students, they said. Loyalty payments to regular riders, which could be added to health insurance schemes, could attract more riders, it was suggested.