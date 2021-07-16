Kochi Metro to operate from 7 am to 9 pm from Monday

KOCHI

16 July 2021 16:33 IST

Kochi Metro services will operate from 7 am to 9 pm from Monday, considering the gradual increase in number of commuters during the past fortnight.

Trains will operate every 10 minutes during peak hours and every 15 minutes during off-peak hours, from Monday to Friday.

They will operate from 8 am to 8 pm on Saturdays and Sundays, while trains will operate at 30 mins frequency.

Advertising

Advertising

Keeping in view UPSC Engineering Service Examinations (Pre) 2021 on Sunday, train services will start from 7 am instead of 8 am. from both the terminal stations, with the frequency of 15 minutes, up to 10 am. This is to facilitate aspirants to reach exam centres on time. After 10 am, the metro trains will operate every 30 minutes, KMRL has informed.