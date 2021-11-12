Kochi metro to offer student passes from November 14

KOCHI

12 November 2021 20:10 IST

It follows demand from students and parents for tickets at discounted rates

The Kochi Metro will introduce a slew of student passes to incentivise them to travel in the system of mass rapid transport (MRT), coinciding with Childrens’ Day (November 14).

A large number of students are banking on the metro for their commute to schools and colleges. There has been continuous demand from them and their parents for tickets at discounted rates.

The student pass in the form of monthly pass (any station entry and exit or dedicated station entry and exit) and day pass (any station entry and exit), can be availed from the day.

Using the day pass, a student can have unlimited trips for one full day at ₹80. They can enter and exit from any station during their journeys.

Under the monthly pass, a student will be given 70% discount for 100 trips in 30 days. They can enter and exit from any station. The ₹-1,800 pass will be issued from all stations.

Using another student monthly pass with 60% discount, each can make 100 trips in 30 days. They can enter and exit from dedicated stations, as per their requirement. The source station and exit station will be fixed.

The documents required for student cards are letter from the respective schools/colleges, passport size photo, and identity cards issued by schools/colleges.