November 20, 2022 11:21 pm | Updated November 21, 2022 01:11 am IST - KOCHI

Kochi metro will operate trains from S.N. Junction metro station till 11.30 p.m. from Monday to November 28 for the convenience of devotees attending the Sree Poornathrayeesa Temple festival in Thripunithura. The special trains will operate from S.N. Junction station towards Aluva from 10.30 p.m. to 11.30 p.m. every 20 minutes.