Kochi metro to offer discounts on Mobile QR tickets

December 04, 2022 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Aimed at encouraging digital payments and ushering in paperless ticketing, Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has introduced discounts on Mobile QR tickets from Monday.

In this, commuters can get 10% discount in Mobile QR tickets purchased through Kochi-1 App during peak hour and 50% discount during non-peak hours.

To purchase Mobile QR tickets, commuters must download Kochi-1 App, register on the app with existing Kochi-1 card or without Kochi-1 card, go to book ticket, select origin and destination station, proceed to payment and pay by preferred mode. The latest version of the Kochi-1 app must be downloaded to avail the discount.

Kunnara Park

In the meantime, Kochi Corporation’s Kunnara Park on the Vyttila-Pettah corridor, that was renovated using KMRL funds, was opened to visitors on Sunday evening. The renovated park’s opening was long overdue.

