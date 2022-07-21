Kochi metro to issue two new student passes

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) will launch two new travel cards for students on Monday.

The day pass proposed for students is priced at ₹50, using which they can avail unlimited travel in the metro for any distance. Monthly trip pass priced at ₹1,000 can be used to travel any distance with no restrictions in the number of trips for a month. Once the validity is over, the cards could be recharged at the ticket counters, said a KMRL release.

The cards are being launched following suggestions from students and members of the public. They can be purchased from ticket counters at metro stations by producing school/college photo identity cards from Monday.

Road restoration

Meanwhile, road restoration work near metro pillar number P-347 at Pathadippalam, where a misalignment of rails was reported following settlement of the pillar foundation, will be completed shortly, the release said.