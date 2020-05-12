Kochi metro to disinfect trains after every trip

Kochi metro trains will be disinfected after each trip and digital thermal scanning cameras will be deployed at stations, to ensure passenger safety, as part of COVID-19 precautions.

The metro service has been suspended since March 20. “The state-of-the-art digital thermal cameras will help us in tracking people with COVID-19 symptoms. Even during the lockdown period, we have been focused on periodical cleaning and upkeep of the trains and stations,” said Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Managing Director of KMRL.

Wearing face mask will be mandatory on all metro premises and at metro stations. The air-condition ducts of the trains will be cleaned before inducting the train in service. All public contact points such as automatic fare collection (AFC) gates, ticket counters, handrails of staircase, escalators, lift buttons, and platform chairs would be cleaned with disinfectants every day, he said. The temperature within coaches will be set between 24-26 degree Celsius. Train-grab pole, grab handle and seats will be cleaned every night with disinfectants before reinducting trains for service. For metallic surfaces, 70% alcohol-based cleaner will be used to wipe them. All trains will be sprayed using disinfectants. After each round trip, trains will be cleaned and sanitised. Passengers will be encouraged to use hand sanitiser kept at the entrance of stations and liquid soaps will be provided at all stations. If a person is found to have symptoms he or she will be referred to the District Corona Control Centre for medical attention.

There will be announcements to maintain social distancing while sitting in the train, queuing at the ticket counter and at entry/exit of AFC gates. Extra precautions will be taken for the protection of staff. All persons working at stations will undergo thermal screening available at stations. Train operators too will wear masks and gloves while on duty.