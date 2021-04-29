Kochi metro timings revised

The timetable to operate Kochi metro trains has been temporarily revised, in view of the fall in ridership during the past one week owing to the pandemic situation and subsequent restrictions.

Thus, trains will operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the frequency of a train every 10 minutes during peak hours and at 14-minute frequency during non-peak hours, during weekdays (Monday to Friday). On Saturday and Sunday, the trains will operate from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every 15 minutes, during both peak and non-peak hours, Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) informed.