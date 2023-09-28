HamberMenu
Kochi metro stations to have automated defibrillators

September 28, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

On World Heart Day which falls on Friday, Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) will install automated external defibrillator (AED) machines at metro stations. The agency will be one of the first rapid transit networks in the country to install the the device to give cardio-emergency response.

KMRL managing director Loknath Behera will launch the initiative by unveiling the first machine at the JLN Stadium Station. Hibi Eden, MP, will be the chief guest at the unveiling to be held at 12.30 p.m.

The initiative is being implemented by KMRL in association with Awareness Programmes and Public Education Centre (APEC), a non-governmental organisation that has been involved in spreading message on cardio safety across the State.

In the first phase, the AED machines will be installed at 10 metro stations and two Water Metro terminals. All the stations of KMRL and Water Metro terminals will have the machines to meet emergency situations. KMRL personnel handling the stations will be given training in handling the AED machines, said KMRL officials.

