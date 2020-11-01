Kochi metro slashes parking fee for commuters

KOCHI

01 November 2020 00:51 IST

New rates to be effective from November 1

Kochi Metro Rail Limited has slashed parking rates for commuters.

They will now get up to 50% discount on parking charges for both cars and two-wheelers. The metro agency has also introduced 12-hour and 24-hour slabs for cars and two-wheelers, with additional discounts. For daily commuters, monthly passes will be introduced from November 1. For cars, the monthly pass is priced at ₹1,000 while it is ₹380 for two-wheelers. Commuters may park their vehicles for up to 10 hours a day.

“We monitored commuter behaviour for a month, before slashing the rates. We had received a lot of suggestions and also a few complaints from our commuters with regard to parking fee. The new rates will encourage metro commuters to travel regularly,” said Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Managing Director of KMRL.

The new rates will be effective from Sunday. The rate for car parking will be ₹20 for the first two hours and ₹5 (₹10 earlier) for every additional hour. Commuters will have to pay ₹60 to park a car for 12 hours and ₹100 for 24 hours.

For bike users, the parking fee is ₹10 for the first two hours and ₹2 (₹5 earlier) per additional hour. For keeping a bike for 12 hours, the fee is ₹25 and for an entire day (24 hours) the fee is ₹40, KMRL has informed.