Kochi metro slashes fares in run-up to resumption of services

KOCHI

05 September 2020 19:20 IST

Maximum fare for Aluva-Pettah corridor is ₹50; no issuance fee for new Kochi-1 cards

Kochi metro fares have been reduced in order to be beneficial to Kochi-1 prepaid cardholders and other commuters as a prelude to the metro resuming service from Monday onwards, after a five-month gap.

As per the latest revision, the maximum fare (for the 25-km Aluva-Pettah corridor) will be ₹50, instead of ₹60 earlier. All Kochi-1 cardholders will get an additional 10% discount. There will be only four rates in the new fare structure — ₹10, ₹20, ₹30 and ₹50. As per the newly introduced fare structure, a person can travel a distance of five stations for ₹20, 12 stations for ₹30 and beyond 12 stations for ₹50.

There will be a reduction in the weekday and weekend pass fare also. Earlier, it was ₹125 for weekday pass while the new rate will be ₹110. For weekend pass, the earlier figure was ₹250 and the new rate will be ₹220.

Advertising

Advertising

“We considered the COVID situation before taking a decision to revise the fare structure. We at Kochi Metro Rail Limited always vouch for providing seamless connectivity to the people of Kochi. We have introduced slabs so that passengers get maximum benefit,” said Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Managing Director of KMRL.

“We received requests from Kochi-1 card customers with regard to the existing balance and validity period. We considered it and decided to extend the validity by issuing new cards. Those having Kochi-1 card with expired validity can get it replaced with a new card without any issuance fee and the balance amount of the expired card will be transferred to the new card,” he added.

Customers having any issues with regard to the Kochi-1 card may contact Kochi metro’s helpline number 1800 425 0355.

The bank concerned has also offered a waiver on Kochi-1 card issuance fee. The fee of ₹150 will be waived off on new Kochi-1 cards from September 7 to October 22. But, the annual fee at ₹75 and top up fee of ₹5 will be levied. The minimum top up will be ₹200. For non-personalised cards, issuance fee will be levied during purchase and will be reversed as cashback within 15 days.

In top-up fee discount offer, the bank says Kochi-1 card can be recharged at a fee of ₹5 instead of ₹12 on every top-up. It can be recharged online, to be doubly safe in the pandemic situation. The offer period is September 7 to November 7. New and existing Kochi-1 cardholders are eligible for this. There are retail offers too.