Kochi metro signs agreement with KIFML for Bliss City project

Ascend 2020 Meet on Friday saw Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) signing two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to the tune of ₹4,000 crore with Kerala Infrastructure Fund Management Limited (KIFML).

Of this, an MoU for ₹3000 crore is to develop the Bliss City project at Kakkanad and to woo international investments. Another ₹500 crore is expected for Kochi’s Water Metro project. The MoUs were signed by KMRL Managing Director Alkesh Kumar Sharma and KIFML CEO V.S. Senthil.

“KMRL is happy to announce the partnership with KIFML for the Kakkanad Bliss City project, a state-of-the-art entertainment zone in Kochi. Bliss City is going to be the next big wellness and wholesome entertainment destination for the people of Kochi and tourists,” said Mr. Sharma. The Bliss City project will come up at Kakkanad, spread across 31 acres, to raise funds for the metro’s operation and maintenance. KMRL has engaged an agency to conduct a feasibility study and also to plan and bring investors for the project.

The Water Metro is the largest ferry-related project in Asia. It will bring the metro experience into water transport. The project will serve more than one lakh islanders. KMRL hopes to launch the project in November, according to metro sources.