February 24, 2024 08:49 am | Updated 08:49 am IST - KOCHI

Kochi Metro services will operate till 11.30 p.m. on Sunday, when the Indian Super League match is held at JLN Stadium, to lessen traffic snarls in the city.

All commuters can purchase return ticket in advance and avail 50% off, after 10 p.m.

The Aluva metro station can park 10 buses and 50 cars, while 15 buses and 30 cars can be parked at Edapally station, says a release.