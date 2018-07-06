Kochi metro services hit during peak hours

Kochi metro rail services were affected for over an hour during morning peak hours on Thursday after a train stalled on the track in the vicinity of Ambattukavu station near Aluva.

Train towed

The train was subsequently towed to the maintenance yard at Muttom using a spare train after passengers disembarked.

Speed curbs

While speed curbs were imposed on trains moving in the opposite direction, those proceeding in the same direction were permitted to change track near Muttom.

The train stalled at 8.20 a.m. on the track, due to a technical snag.

Passengeres alerted

“We alerted passengers of the slowdown in train movement by making announcements at all 16 metro stations in the Aluva-Maharaja’s College corridor. Normalcy was restored on the route by 9.40 a.m.,” said Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) sources.

Metro services were affected on a couple of occasions earlier after the metro was commissioned in June 2017.

The disruption of services on Thursday was for the longest duration.