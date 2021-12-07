Kochi Metro sees a surge in ridership

Passenger patronage crossed 50,233 on Saturday

A total of 50,233 people commuted in Kochi metro on Saturday, the first time since the pandemic.

The average daily ridership during pre-COVID days was 65,000. This could be due to fare concessions and readying feeder services from metro stations, Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) sources said.

AFD officials’ visit

Two officials of French lending agency AFD, which had extended a soft loan for Kochi metro, visited the metro’s coach depot at Muttom and the office of Kochi Metro Rail Limited on Monday.

They included Jyoti Vijayan Nair, Sector Portfolio Manager – Urban Development, AFD India, and Rajnish Ahuja, Sector Portfolio Manager - Urban Transport, AFD India.

At the KMRL office, they had a detailed discussion on the status of the non-motorised transport (NMT) projects of the metro agency with Loknath Behera, its MD, and other senior officials.

Green initiatives

The AFD officials appreciated the green initiatives taken by KMRL where in 40% of the energy needed for the metro’s operations is sourced from solar power. With the completion of the ongoing works, energy neutrality to the tune of 60% is aimed to be achieved by KMRL.

They also took stock of various fare box and non-fare box initiatives taken up by KMRL to improve the metro’s ridership, the sources added.