Kochi metro seeks 30 buses from KSRTC to operate on feeder routes

April 08, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - KOCHI

Faced with flak for not readying a full-fledged feeder bus network even after six years of the Kochi metro’s commissioning, Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has sought 30 buses from the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to operate on the metro’s feeder routes.

At present, a bare minimum of five e-buses of Kleen Smart Bus Limited (KSBL) operate feeder trips from select metro stations, at a time when the metro agency is struggling to improve daily passenger patronage from approximately 70,000 to one lakh. The five buses are wholly insufficient since there are 24 stations in the 27-km Aluva-S.N. Junction metro corridor.

“We wrote to the KSRTC seeking 30 buses to ensure last-mile connectivity from metro stations and hope to hear from it in the coming days,” said metro sources.

The feeder buses are expected to come in handy to ferry passengers from metro stations to business hubs and towns in suburbs such as Thoppumpady and Kakkanad. There is also a need for direct bus connectivity from M.G. Road and Maharaja’s College metro stations to High Court, Menaka, and Vypeen. The metro agency is banking on the feeder network to improve footfall in the metro, it is learnt.

Sources in the KSRTC said the agency would shortly conclude a study on routes from the metro corridor where feeder buses were badly in need. “Apart from sparing our buses, we could even hire smaller vehicles that are suited to operate along relatively narrow roads in residential areas. A finality ought to be arrived at in the revenue-sharing model,” they added.

Belatedly, KMRL is engaged in efforts to procure 75 e-autos and 25 e-rickshaws to operate feeder trips from metro stations. An app will be readied for their operation to enable commuters to avail pre-paid service. Women drivers from the Kudumbashree stable are expected to operate the e-rickshaws.

The demand for feeder services comes in the wake of autorickshaws being often unavailable at metro stations or passengers being fleeced by drivers. Passengers are often unable to fetch buses owing to the delay in relocating adjacent bus stops closer to metro stations.