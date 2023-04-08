ADVERTISEMENT

Kochi metro seeks 30 buses from KSRTC to operate on feeder routes

April 08, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - KOCHI

Five e-buses of KSBL operate feeder trips from select metro stations at present, even as the metro agency is struggling to improve daily passenger patronage from approximately 70,000 to one lakh

John L. Paul

Faced with flak for not readying a full-fledged feeder bus network even after six years of the Kochi metro’s commissioning, Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has sought 30 buses from the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to operate on the metro’s feeder routes.

At present, a bare minimum of five e-buses of Kleen Smart Bus Limited (KSBL) operate feeder trips from select metro stations, at a time when the metro agency is struggling to improve daily passenger patronage from approximately 70,000 to one lakh. The five buses are wholly insufficient since there are 24 stations in the 27-km Aluva-S.N. Junction metro corridor.

“We wrote to the KSRTC seeking 30 buses to ensure last-mile connectivity from metro stations and hope to hear from it in the coming days,” said metro sources.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The feeder buses are expected to come in handy to ferry passengers from metro stations to business hubs and towns in suburbs such as Thoppumpady and Kakkanad. There is also a need for direct bus connectivity from M.G. Road and Maharaja’s College metro stations to High Court, Menaka, and Vypeen. The metro agency is banking on the feeder network to improve footfall in the metro, it is learnt.

Sources in the KSRTC said the agency would shortly conclude a study on routes from the metro corridor where feeder buses were badly in need. “Apart from sparing our buses, we could even hire smaller vehicles that are suited to operate along relatively narrow roads in residential areas. A finality ought to be arrived at in the revenue-sharing model,” they added.

Belatedly, KMRL is engaged in efforts to procure 75 e-autos and 25 e-rickshaws to operate feeder trips from metro stations. An app will be readied for their operation to enable commuters to avail pre-paid service. Women drivers from the Kudumbashree stable are expected to operate the e-rickshaws.

The demand for feeder services comes in the wake of autorickshaws being often unavailable at metro stations or passengers being fleeced by drivers. Passengers are often unable to fetch buses owing to the delay in relocating adjacent bus stops closer to metro stations.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US