Kochi metro ropes in autos for feeder service

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) is issuing licences to autorikshaws to operate feeder services within 4-5 km radius around metro stations.

Licences have so far been issued to 94 autorickshaws at Aluva, Vyttila, Thykoodam and Edappally metro stations.

More licences will be issued to autorickshaws for launching feeder service to Kaloor, Ernakulam South and Kalamassery metro stations. Training in compliance with the COVID-19 protocol has been imparted to 41 autorickshaw drivers at Muttom. The training was led by Adarshkumar, former RTO; Anandakrishnan G., Enforcement RTO, and Binu Varghese, representing auto society.

The metro train service is operating between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. daily with 10-minute headway at peak hours and 15-minute headway during non-peak hours.


