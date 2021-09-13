Kochi metro revives corridor proposal beneath viaduct at Thripunithura

It will link S.N. Junction and Hill Palace Road at Thripunithura

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has revived its proposal to build a road beneath the Kochi metro’s S.N. Junction-Thripunithura extension, it is learnt.

This was after office-bearers of Thripunithura Rajanagari Union of Residents Associations (TRURA) met KMRL Managing Director Loknath Behera recently and submitted to him a memorandum seeking a 22-metre-wide road linking S.N. Junction and Hill Palace Road.

“We apprised him of the need for proper road connectivity from both S.N. Junction and Thripunithura Hill Palace Road to the metro’s terminal station at Thripunithura. This is crucial for the metro’s patronage as well, since commuters from Kottayam, Idukki, and towns in the eastern side of Thripunithura will have to otherwise commute through the congested Irumpanam Junction and the narrow bridge off S.N. Junction to reach the metro’s upcoming station at S.N. Junction, said TRURA chairman V.P. Prasad.

Mr. Behera said he would inspect the corridor to get a first-hand account of the situation. He also sought a report on the road proposed beneath the metro viaduct, it is learnt.

“We apprised Mr. Behera of how TRURA helped the metro agency get the consent of land owners for advance possession of 15 plots for the Pettah-S.N. Junction extension. The apex body of associations is willing to help KMRL in this regard for the subsequent extension too,” Mr. Prasad said.

“We convinced him of how the metro’s ongoing extension work to its terminal station near the Thripunithura railway station would be futile, unless road connectivity is established to the station from both sides,” TRURA convenor V.C. Jayendran said.