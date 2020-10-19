Kochi metro revises fare structure

KOCHI

19 October 2020 21:57 IST

Kochi metro has revised its fare structure by bringing back the old rates. It has also brought back Kochi-1 card offers.

Kochi-1 card customers will get a discount of 20% on every ride. There are monthly and bimonthly trip passes, with 33% discount for 60 days’ pass and 25% discount for 30 days’ pass. The revision will also apply to weekday and weekend passes. The weekday pass is for ₹125, and weekend pass ₹250.

As per the new fare structure, slabs have been revised, starting ₹10 up to ₹60, each at intervals of ₹10.

