Kochi metro revises fare structure

Kochi metro has revised its fare structure by bringing back the old rates. It has also brought back Kochi-1 card offers.

Kochi-1 card customers will get a discount of 20% on every ride. There are monthly and bimonthly trip passes, with 33% discount for 60 days’ pass and 25% discount for 30 days’ pass. The revision will also apply to weekday and weekend passes. The weekday pass is for ₹125, and weekend pass ₹250.

As per the new fare structure, slabs have been revised, starting ₹10 up to ₹60, each at intervals of ₹10.

