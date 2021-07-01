Kochi metro resumes services after two months

About 6,000 passengers travel in trains up to 5 p.m. on the day

Kochi metro services resumed from 8 a.m. on Thursday in accordance with the COVID-19 protocol, following which 6,000 passengers travelled in the mass rapid transit system up to 5 p.m.

The number is expected to climb to around 8,000 by the end of service timings at 8 p.m., as services resumed after a period of about two months. Trains are operating at frequency ranging from 10 minutes to 15 minutes.

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) deployed its staff all through the 25-km corridor to conduct random checks in trains and stations, to detect violations if any. There was hardly any commuter violating the guidelines, said an official of the agency.

It was also observed that the percentage of Kochi-1 card users increased as compared to the pre-COVID period. The Kochi-1 app helped passengers have contactless travel. Using the app, now available on iOS platform, the passengers were able to book tickets with just two clicks.

Refund was initiated to trip-pass holders, for their unused trips that lapsed during the suspension of metro services due to the lockdown.

The airport feeder bus services too resumed from Thursday in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, from the Aluva metro station. The first bus service starts at 7.50 a.m. from the airport and at 8.30 a.m. from the Aluva station, KMRL has informed.