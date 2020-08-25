Kochi metro pins hopes on Unlock-4

Kochi

25 August 2020

Metro agency keen to resume services in Onam season

Close on the heels of the State government writing half a dozen letters to the Centre seeking permission to resume Kochi metro services, Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) is banking on the upcoming Unlock-4 guidelines, hopeful that it will permit operation of metro trains.

Metro services had been curbed under Unlock-3 guidelines. KMRL is keen to resume metro services in the Onam season, following demand from commuters and a steep fall in revenue. Officials of the agency expressed hope that permission would be granted in a week. The State government first wrote to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, at the behest of KMRL, seeking its permission to resume operations, citing that Kerala was relatively better off regarding the COVID situation. The metro agency also readied a plan of action to ensure hygiene in metro trains and stations, in keeping with the COVID protocol.

Currently, each of the total 25 trains take turns in operating along the Aluva-Pettah metro corridor, to ensure that the systems and tracks are up to date and functional.

A senior official of Kudumbashree, which has supplied manpower to clean metro trains, stations and to issue tickets, said that KMRL had already imparted training to its personnel to ensue safety and health of commuters.

Regular commuters had mixed reaction to the metro resuming service. Among them is Mathew V. Kariath, a 12th standard student of Rajagiri Public School, Kalamassery, who used to travel to and from school in the metro for over a year. “Faced with financial difficulties, everybody cannot afford to commute in private vehicles. The metro is any day safer than other modes of commute like buses,” he said.

Photojournalist Josekutty Panackal, a resident of Angamaly, used to commute in the metro each day, from Aluva station, paying over ₹3,000 per month. “I now work from my hometown and have not used public transport ever since the lockdown. I will not rely on the metro even if it resumes service since travelling in AC compartment makes commuters vulnerable to the pandemic. I might still rely on private commute, till the pandemic subsides,” he said.