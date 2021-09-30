Kochi metro passengers to get 50% fare discount on Oct. 2

KOCHI

30 September 2021 22:17 IST

Kochi metro commuters will get a 50% discount on train fare on October 2, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi.

Kochi-1 card holders will get cashback of difference in amount to the card. The free ticket scheme for mentally challenged passengers and 50% discount for their accompanying passengers too will take effect from the day.

The frequency of trains too will be increased from October 2. An additional train will be kept as standby to cater to sudden surge, if any, in passenger demand to ensure physical distancing.

In addition, metro trains can henceforth be recognised by their ‘names’. Kochi metro has taken the step in line with the pattern set by trains of Indian Railways. “The names synchronise with the culture of our country and will assist commuters in quick and easy identification of the trains,” says a release from Kochi Metro Rail Limited.

The metro agency honoured Sunil P.J., senior civil police officer of City Traffic East police station, for showing tremendous courage in catching a python that was crawling in front of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium metro station. He was presented a certificate of appreciation and cash reward by Loknath Behera, Managing Director of KMRL.