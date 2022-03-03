Kochi metro offers discount to students

Students can avail discounts varying from 60% to 83% in Kochi metro travel fare, as per a travel plan introduced by Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) due to the annual examination season.

Students with the Kochi-1 card can avail discount of up to 60% for a 30-day period for 100 trips between pre-fixed stations. Those who take ₹80 daily pass can travel unlimited trips, while those who take ₹1,200 monthly pass will get up to 83% discount. They can travel 120 trips. Student passes are available at all metro stations, KMRL said.

Women can make unlimited trips in the metro on International Women’s Day on March 8.

The day will also see women assuming charge as station controllers in 10 stations. A variety of contests will also be held on the day.

Vadakkekotta station

KMRL has invited rare photographs, paintings, and artefacts shedding light on the historical significance of the erstwhile Kochi kingdom to decorate the metro’s upcoming station at Vadakkekotta. Those pertaining to the significance of Vadakkekotta too can be sent.