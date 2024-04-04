Kochi metro joins ONDC network

April 04, 2024 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST

The Kochi metro has joined the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) network – the second mode of mass rapid transport after Chennai metro. Commuters can thus avail a single or return trip in Kochi metro through, among others, Yatri, Paytm, Rapido, redBus and PhonePe apps.

ADVERTISEMENT

Efforts are also under way to enable commuters to book tickets from Google Maps, Uber and EaseMyTrip, among others, stakeholders said at a function held here on Thursday to announce the metro joining the ONDC network. The inclusion of Kochi metro in the network marks a significant stride towards creating a comprehensive digital multimodal-transit system. Commuters can thus enjoy a seamless journey combining various modes of transport, such as first mile (in autorickshaw), middle mile (in metro rail) and last mile (again in auto), all accessible through the network, they added.

Speaking of the development, chief guest at the function Sanjiv, Joint Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), said that the integration of Kochi metro with ONDC was a step forward in the mission to digitise and streamline urban transit, making it more accessible and efficient for everyone.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his address, Bejoy John, Director, DPIIT, said that the initiative would catalyse the vision for a seamless digital ecosystem, directly benefiting commuters and setting a precedent for urban transport strategies. It was a prime example of how government-led digital initiatives could transform everyday services for the public, fostering a more inclusive and sustainable urban mobility ecosystem, he added.

“The integration of Kochi metro onto the ONDC network marked a significant milestone in the journey to revolutionise urban mobility. It would be exciting to witness newer entities joining the open network, creating an ecosystem where metro tickets, auto and car bookings and grocery shopping would be available in one open network,” said the managing director and CEO of ONDC, T. Koshy.

Loknath Behera, managing director of Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL), said that the making available of the metro’s ticketing services through a diverse range of buyer apps on the ONDC network was a significant step towards enabling accessibility and convenience. “We look forward to working closely with ONDC to explore innovative possibilities, including multimodal journeys and ancillary services, to elevate the overall travel experience in Kochi,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to The Hindu, Nitin Nair, Senior Vice President – Mobility, Transportation, Travel and Logistics of ONDC, said that this QR-based ticketing to travel in Kochi metro opened up multiple choices for commuters, who hitherto depended on the Kochi-1 app and a dedicated WhatsApp number, among others, to purchase tickets.

ONDC Network fosters faster digitisation, enabling metros to join as sellers and provide their ticket inventory to buyer apps. This streamlined process not only benefits commuters but also paves the way for further innovation, such as the integration of ancillary services like purchasing food, groceries, and other necessities while on the move, timing their shopping to align with their journey.

Incorporated in 2021, the ONDC is an initiative of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), under the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The ONDC is not an application, platform, intermediary, or software but a set of specifications designed to foster open, unbundled, and interoperable open networks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.