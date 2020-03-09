Kochi Metro honours sixwomen commuters

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) honoured six women commuters who have travelled by the metro most often on Sunday on the occasion of International Women’s Day. KMRL and Axis Bank officials handed over Kochi-1 Card gift vouchers to the commuters at an event held at Edappally metro station.

Meanwhile, women in fields including law, environment, theatre and social service were honoured and celebrated to commemorate Women’s Day near Gandhi Bhavan here on Sunday.

Students from Rajagiri College of Social Sciences and Bharata Mata College, Thrikkakara, participated in the event, which was also organised with the message of a world without violence and war, particularly in a situation in which women across the country lack safe spaces. The event provided a platform for organisations working with and led by women to introduce themselves and make their work known. Representatives of the Wheelchair Users’ Association and the Community Cinema Collective, which is working with women on a feature-length film, introduced their work and invited those part of the gathering to participate.