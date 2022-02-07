Kochi

Kochi metro: feeder routes fixed for 10 e-buses

A total of 10 electric buses will shortly operate feeder trips from Kochi metro stations to North Paravur, Infopark, Cochin Special Economic Zone (CSEZ), Thripunithura, Aroor and Thoppumpady, to provide first and last mile connectivity for metro commuters.

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has issued licence to Mahavoyage Group, which owns the fleet, while the service will operate under the banner of Kleen Smart Bus Limited (KSBL). KMRL General Manager (Operations) A. Manikandan, KSBL director K.P. James and Mahavoyage Group representative Sagar inked an agreement, which will have validity for a year, here on Monday. KMRL is the licensing agency and will also provide berthing space for the buses near metro stations, says a release.


