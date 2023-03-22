ADVERTISEMENT

Kochi metro extension: routes to divert vehicles to be finalised

March 22, 2023 04:36 am | Updated 08:34 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of Kochi Metro train. | Photo Credit: H. Vibhu

The alternative routes through which vehicles will be diverted when work begins on Kochi metro’s Kakkanad extension will shortly be finalised, Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has said in a press release.

This follows a meeting held on March 20 in which people’s representatives and officials of the Police, Motor Vehicles and Public Works departments, Greater Cochin Development Authority, and Kerala Water Authority participated. Suggestions were sought from stakeholders on the occasion.

They said that clear and adequate direction boards should be placed and electric and other posts that hamper traffic movement on alternative routes should be relocated. They also demanded that traffic wardens be posted to streamline traffic through alternative roads and Civil Line Road through which the metro viaduct will be built.

Mahila market

A Metro Mahila Market will be held on March 25 and 26 at the Vyttila metro station to extend a helping hand to women entrepreneurs and differently abled people. They will sell clothes, food items, and handicraft items. The aim was to help those who were unable to afford shops for rent to sell their produce, said a KMRL release.

Crossword+

