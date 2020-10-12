Kochi Metro Cycle Club formed

Kochi

Stress laid on the importance of cycling as a hobby and exercise

A Kochi Metro Cycle Club has been formed for employees of Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL).

The club was formally inaugurated on Sunday by K. Mahesh Kumar, Deputy Inspector General of Police, at the Muttom station. To mark the occasion, KMRL managing director Alkesh Kumar Sharma and his wife Prashansa Alkesh cycled to Muttom all the way from their home at Thevara. Mr. Mahesh Kumar, yet another avid cyclist, joined them en route. They shared their experiences and the importance of cycling as a hobby and exercise.

Close to 50 persons are members of the cycle club now. Metro employees in small groups cycled from their homes to Muttom on the day, while adhering to COVID-19 curbs.

Mr. Sharma, who bicycled 101 km the previous week alone, said the club was aimed at encouraging cycling as a hobby. “The pandemic has shown us the importance of fitness. We are encouraging metro employees to do exercise, be it walking, running, or cycling. We want to achieve number one status in terms of the health of employees,” he added.

Mr. Mahesh Kumar recalled how he started cycling as a hobby. “After I suffered an injury in an attack in Kashmir, they said I may not walk again. A senior official guided me to cycling, and now, I can cycle kilometres. Apart from the health benefits, cycling is a great hobby. I try to cycle wherever I am posted,” he said and urged metro employees to cycle more.