Kochi metro crosses one-lakh milestone

In a major milestone, passenger patronage of the Kochi metro crossed the one-lakh mark by 9 p.m. on Thursday, the first time since its commissioning in June 2017 and within nine days of the launch of its Thykoodam extension.

The figure is expected to go up further when the service ends by 11 p.m. on Thursday. Commuters were jostling for space at stations like Edappally.

The previous highest passenger footfall was on September 7 when 99,680 commuters travelled in the metro. The earlier record of 98,310 was on June 26, 2017, the first Sunday since the metro’s 12-km Aluva-Palarivattom stretch was commissioned, Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) sources said.

The patronage for the system of mass rapid transport crossed the 80,000 mark four times since its extension to Thykoodam. The average footfall was 40,000 till then.

Over a lakh commuters travelling in the metro on a lean day, when there was not much traffic on city roads, is a positive development. Efforts are on to facilitate more parking space in the vicinity of metro stations, by renewing contracts with entrepreneurs who enter into tie-ups with owners of vacant spaces, said KMRL sources.

Meanwhile, Axis Bank has waived off the issuance fee for the metro’s Kochi-1 card from ₹150 to zero till the end of the month. Similarly, commuters can also reload the card for ₹5. The bank has also tied up with BookMyShow to give a flat 20% instant discount (up to ₹100), if the payment is done through Kochi-1 card.