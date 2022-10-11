Kochi metro contract employees demand permanent status

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 11, 2022 23:08 IST

The Metro Staff and Workers Association has demanded that employees deployed on contract basis in the Kochi metro be added to the permanent workforce.

The contract employees have been working for low wages ever since groundwork for the Kochi metro began a decade ago, and they are an inalienable part of its functioning, said District Congress Committee (DCC) president Mohammed Shiyas, who inaugurated a rights declaration meeting of the association here on Tuesday.

Previous governments had confirmed many such employees who completed 10 years in public sector units. Many firms which supplied manpower to the metro were not giving even minimum wages, they alleged.

