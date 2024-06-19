ADVERTISEMENT

Kochi metro celebrates 7th anniversary

Published - June 19, 2024 02:53 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) is organising a slew of events in connection with the metro’s seventh anniversary celebrations. 

ADVERTISEMENT

It was on June 17, 2017 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Kochi metro’s first reach in the 12-km Aluva-Palarivattom stretch. The metro viaduct now extends through the 27-km Aluva-MG Road-Thripunithura corridor.

The mega fest that KMRL is hosting in connection with the celebrations began on Sunday with a robotics expo at the Edappally metro station. It shed light on the possibilities of robotics in everyday life and in the metro’s operations. In addition, a ghazal evening was held at the High Court terminal of the Kochi Water Metro.

Programmes were also organised to drive home the message of the need to eradicate child labour, in association with the Ernakulam District Child Protection Unit. Food fests, fashion show, quiz, chess and painting contests, and seminars too have been planned in connection with the fest that would be on till June 29, KMRL sources said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US