Kochi metro celebrates 7th anniversary

Published - June 19, 2024 02:53 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) is organising a slew of events in connection with the metro’s seventh anniversary celebrations. 

It was on June 17, 2017 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Kochi metro’s first reach in the 12-km Aluva-Palarivattom stretch. The metro viaduct now extends through the 27-km Aluva-MG Road-Thripunithura corridor.

The mega fest that KMRL is hosting in connection with the celebrations began on Sunday with a robotics expo at the Edappally metro station. It shed light on the possibilities of robotics in everyday life and in the metro’s operations. In addition, a ghazal evening was held at the High Court terminal of the Kochi Water Metro.

Programmes were also organised to drive home the message of the need to eradicate child labour, in association with the Ernakulam District Child Protection Unit. Food fests, fashion show, quiz, chess and painting contests, and seminars too have been planned in connection with the fest that would be on till June 29, KMRL sources said.

