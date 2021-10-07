Kochi metro advances October 9 timing

It is to help UPSC exam candidates to reach centres in time

Kochi metro services will commence at 7 a.m. on Sunday, instead of from 8 a.m., in view of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination conducted by the UPSC, to help candidates reach examination centres in time. Trains will operate every 15 minutes.

Commercial spaces

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) will hold a pre-bid meeting at Aluva and Pettah metro stations on Saturday and Sunday, from 10.30 a.m. to 2.30 p.m., to auction around 300 commercial spaces that are available across 22 metro stations.

A standard size of 120 sq.ft. and in multiples can be opted. There are a few spaces available for around 60 sq.ft too. The spaces will be offered on a license basis for a period of five years and will be extended for another two years based on mutual consent. Around 50,000 sq.ft. of space is available for lease.

The auction will be held between October 20 and 23. Details are available on KMRL website.