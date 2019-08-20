Kochi Mayor takes on KWA

Protesting the laxity of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) in laying pipelines and covering trenches on busy city roads, Mayor Soumini Jain staged a dharna before the office of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) central region chief engineer on Monday and secured a promise from the KWA that work would be completed by the end of the month.

Pipeline work

“The KWA has promised that they will complete the pipeline work and hand over the roads to the Corporation by August 28,” said Ms. Jain. The Mayor, along with Hibi Eden, MP, Deputy Mayor T.J. Vinod and chairpersons of corporation standing committees met KWA Deputy Chief Engineer P. Gireesan on Monday.

According to an assurance given in writing by the KWA, work on Pandit Karuppan Road will be completed by August 23 and that on Subhash Chandra Bose Road will be completed by August 28.

KWA’s view

The KWA has said that they do not have permission of the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) to proceed with work on the old Kaloor-Kadavanthra Road and that the work will be completed when permission is obtained.

The roads were all dug up to lay pipelines under the Atal Mission for Urban Rejuvenation and Transformation (Amrut) scheme.

The implementation of water supply projects under the Amrut scheme has been handed over to the KWA by the Corporation.

“Though the main pipeline-laying work was completed, there was some small finishing work that we have not been able to complete and we have been unable to restore the roads. In a meeting last month, the Mayor had instructed the KWA to restore the roads by August 7. This became difficult because of the rains. Since these are busy roads, constraints on the site need to be taken into account,” said Mr. Gireesan.

Work pending

“The work has remained pending and roads have been dug up for the past six or seven months. We had to resort to the dharna when the KWA did not complete the work despite repeated requests,” said Ms. Jain.

“If they had finished their work earlier and returned the roads to us, we could have finished tarring by now.”