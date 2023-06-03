Kochi Mayor suspects attempts by vested interests to sabotage waste movement

June 03, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - KOCHI

Mayor M. Anilkumar has called for a probe to expose vested interest parties, which, he suspects, were trying to sabotage waste movement from the Kochi Corporation by scaring away private agencies being entrusted with the job.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, he said that those vested interest groups were antagonised over the Corporation’s better financial management in waste handling since the fire at the Brahmapuram plant and the stronger system, including access control, put in place at Brahmapuram.

“Attempts to reduce the volume and cost of treating both biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste may also have provoked the vested interest groups. The multi-pronged probe by different agencies [into the Brahmapuram fire] should also look into it,” Mr. Anilkumar said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He claimed that the cost of waste management, which stood at ₹1.70 crore a month as on December 2020 when the LDF regime assumed charge, had dropped to ₹1.27 crore in January 2023. It further dropped to ₹64 lakh per month post-Brahmapuram fire. This included an additional expenditure of ₹30.44 lakh per month for transportation and disposal of plastic waste after the fire.

Mr. Anilkumar rued that the constant tailing of vehicles of private agencies engaged in collection of biodegradable waste since the start of this month by a section of media had thrown a spanner in their operations. He said that while one of the agencies had since then withdrawn, the remaining complained that taking over waste collection in Kochi threatened to derail their work even elsewhere.

“The two agencies could not yet move at least half of the 100 tonnes they had committed. This has forced us to consider a parallel system for which the government has been approached to allow disposal of food waste at the Brahmapuram plant in a controlled manner. We have also called for an expression of interest whereby an experienced firm would be allotted land to treat biodegradable waste using any technology of their choice,” said Mr. Anilkumar. He hoped that the two Ministers put in charge of waste management in Kochi would hold a meeting shortly to consider these proposals.

He said that the Corporation had also tried to make available land for a similar arrangement in Willingdon Island. While the Cochin Port Trust was willing to spare land, the proposal had to be dropped since the Navy declined to give a no-objection certificate for the same, he had.

Mr. Anilkumar said that the Corporation would also pursue the proposal to set up a windrow composting plant with a capacity to treat 50 tonnes of waste.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.