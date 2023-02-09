HamberMenu
Kochi Mayor promises steps to curb mosquito menace

Around 40 machines purchased by civic body kept idle, allege Opposition councillors; M. Anilkumar promises release of funds

February 09, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Sloganeering and heated arguments over rising mosquito menace in the city marked the Kochi Corporation Council meeting on Thursday.

Opposition councillors, who raised the issue, alleged that the civic body was yet to use the fogging machines it had procured some eight months ago, though pest menace had peaked in the city. Congress councillor M.G. Aristotle and others pointed out that the Corporation had also failed to release funds for purchasing diesel for running the machines. They complained that around 40 machines purchased by the civic body had been kept idle, and that the Corporation had not taken any effective steps to curb the menace.

The UDF councillors voiced their protest demanding a reply from the Mayor even as he invited other councillors to take part in the debate. They also raised slogans.

Replying to the debate, Mayor M. Anilkumar said funds would be released for the purchase of diesel by Friday. He also noted that pest attack would peak during cold climate.

A few councillors said they would take possession of the fogging machines by themselves and operate them on their own in their respective divisions. They added that they would personally meet the expenses of operating the machines.

“The civic administration should explain why it had not put the machines to use even during the height of the pest attack,” said Antony Kureethara of the Congress. Though the Corporation had earlier offered to make use of the machines by releasing funds for fuel purchase, it did not materialise, he added.

The Congress councillors later staged a protest in front of the Health circle office of the civic body at Kaloor after displaying the unused machines, said a communication issued by Mr. Kureethara.

