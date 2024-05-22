Kochi Mayor, Opposition lock horns over rain misery

Nearly three hours-long heavy downpour during high tide in a city like Kochi will leave the best of monsoon preparations inadequate, said Mayor M. Anilkumar.

He reminded how heavy rain during low tide during the previous day have had little impact. Mr. Anilkumar, however, did admit that pre-monsoon cleaning works were not completely free of shortcomings.

“We will make interventions to rectify those shortcomings and devise plans based on the experience from Wednesday’s downpour,” he said.

The opposition United Democratic Front, however, claimed that the turn of events following the heavy rainfall vindicated its accusations that the pre-monsoon works were far from satisfactory. “In fact, it proved worse than what we had said about even Kaloor-Kadavanthra Road, which otherwise remains unaffected, getting inundated this time. West Kochi was also badly affected. The misery that the city was put through in the first heavy downpour this year has exposed the claims of the Mayor and the Corporation Secretary that 80% of pre-monsoon cleaning works have been completed,” said M.G. Aristotle, secretary, UDF parliamentary party in the Kochi Corporation Council.

He alleged that even the basic ‘petti’ for fighting inundation was missing from his division, Kathrikadavu, while adequate pumps weren’t deployed across the divisions either. The Corporation’s suction-cum-jetting machine costing crores of rupees remains in disrepair when its service was needed the most. Mr. Aristotle said the Corporation could not even ensure the compliance with an agreement clause that a replacement machine should be made available during times of repair.

Mr. Anilkumar said the suction-cum-jetting machine was set to be pressed back into service very shortly with upgraded features. “We must realise that its work rate in the city was the reason why it fell into disrepair in the first place. The company has now assured that there will be no more such snags,” he added.

He reminded that he had reintroduced ‘petti and para’, which the UDF had abandoned. “It is true that it is missing from the Kathrikadavu division because the operator had not signed the agreement. Enough pumps were deployed in the city, and they were in working condition,” Mr. Anilkumar said.

Rangadasa Prabhu, president of the Ernakulam District Residents Associations’ Apex Council (EDRAAC), said that anticipating the worst with the onset of monsoon during the end of this month, the authorities concerned should work collectively to improve the situation. A fire tender and a water cannon of the police should be deployed to flush out and clean drains at points where small drains meet bigger ones. He also called for increasing the division fund for pre-monsoon works substantially.