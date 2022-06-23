Kochi may get European Union support to tackle climate change and flooding

Kochi city may get financial and technical support from the European Union (EU) to fight climate change and flooding. A proposal in this regard is in the final stages of processing, according to a communication issued by Mayor M. Anilkumar who held discussions with Daniel Hachez and Laurent Le Denois, representatives of the EU, in Kochi on Thursday.

A programme for students to explore higher education opportunities in France will be held in Kochi in October, the Mayor said.

AFD, the French Development Agency, has offered support for the preparation of a detailed project report and the implementation of the north-south corridor project connecting north and south railway stations, which is part of the Mobilise Your City project, the communication said.