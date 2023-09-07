Kochi masterplan document to be ready by month-end

September 07, 2023 01:21 am | Updated 01:22 am IST - KOCHI

The masterplan for the Kochi city area is likely to attain a final shape by the end of September.

The civic authorities hope to wind up consultative processes for the vision document by mid-September and come up with a fair copy of the document in the last week of the month.

The MLAs representing Thripunithura, Ernakulam, Kochi, and Thrikkakara and the Ernakulam MP had asked for the highlights of the masterplan document. The views of the MLAs and MP will be considered at a special session. The masterplan committee of the Kochi Corporation will review the suggestions and incorporate suitable ones in the document, said a Corporation official.

Meanwhile, the Corporation has called a meeting of various professional bodies, including builders and architects, on September 8 to seek their views and suggestions. The views of various stakeholders were obtained earlier through a public hearing, which witnessed 121 persons airing their views on the document.

No new projects and proposals, including roads, could be added to the document. The issue of modifying the width of the proposed roads, which many stakeholders had raised, could be considered on a case-to-case basis. However, the urban planners, who were involved in preparing the draft plan, had considered the future development needs of the city while drawing up the road projects and suggested appropriate width for each road, said an official.

The civic body needs to complete the process of approving the masterplan in a time-bound manner. The final document, which has to be approved by the Corporation Council, will have to be vetted and approved by the State government before it is submitted to the Centre by December. An approved masterplan has been made a pre-requisite for civic bodies to obtain financial support for projects under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation, officials said.

At present, the six Corporations and a few municipalities in the State are preparing masterplans for their respective areas.